ECCB to Host 26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture

26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is pleased to present the 26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture, at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, ECCB Headquarters, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, on 13 November from 6:00 p.m.

Pro Vice Chancellor Principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus – Professor, Justin Robinson – will deliver the lecture on the theme: Resilience and Shared Prosperity: Implications and Imperatives for Small Island Developing States.

Professor Robinson is a national of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is a proud UWI Alumnus with a BSc in Management Studies (First Class Honours) from the Cave Hill Campus. He is a Professor of Corporate Finance, and his research interests are in Capital Markets in Developing Countries, Public Finance, Financial Risk Management, and Corporate Finance. He has published over 50 refereed publications in several regional and international journals.

The ECCB introduced the Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture in November, 1996. The lecture honours the memory of Sir Arthur Lewis, Nobel Laureate in Economics, who made a significant contribution to Caribbean regional integration. The lecture is the featured event which precedes the Annual Conference with Licensed Financial Institutions operating in the eight ECCB member countries.

The public is invited to tune in to the lecture, which will air live on ECCB Connects’ Facebook and YouTube platforms, as well as on national television and radio stations throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.