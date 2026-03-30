ECCB to launch 2026-2030 strategic plan

ECCB Launches 2026-2030 Strategic Plan

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will present its new Strategic Plan on 31 March under the theme: The Big Push: Collective Action for Shared Prosperity in the ECCU.

The new Strategic Plan will serve as the Bank’s roadmap for the period 2026 to 2031. It identifies the priority areas of focus for the ECCB and outlines how the Bank will work to bring meaningful transformation to the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Central to the new Strategic Plan is The Big Push, a call to action issued in 2023 by Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine. The Big Push challenges ECCU member countries to develop and implement strategies and policies that will double the ECCU’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in ten years through collective and transformative action. The Big Push also challenges the people of the ECCU to double their wealth in ten years through a focus on wealth creation.

The live launch event will feature an overview of the new ECCB Strategic Plan by Governor Antoine; a live demonstration of the ECCB’s Strategic Plan webpage, and a question and answer segment with members of the ECCU media.

The public is invited to view or listen to the live stream on 31 March at 6:00pm via the ECCB’s social media pages under the handle ECCB Connects, and on television and radio stations in each ECCU member country.