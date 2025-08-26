ECCU Chatbot showcases innovation among ECCU youth

The Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Generative AI and Python Summer Camp Regional Showcase and Closing Ceremony, scheduled for Friday, 29 August at 9:00 a.m. will be an explosion of youth creativity, innovation and technological prowess.

Twenty-one Chatbots and 11 multimedia creations will vie for top prizes and bragging rights in the two respective categories. The event will be streamed live on social media platforms allowing the entire world to experience the magic of Caribbean youth technological innovation.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the Republic of China (Taiwan) funded The Generative AI and Python Summer Camps, which the ECCB conceived in 2024 as a transformative tech educational experience for participants, aged 13 to 18. The initiative was designed to arm the participants with cutting-edge skills in Python programming, artificial intelligence, data analytics, user experience and multimedia design – building skills that are shaping our future.

2025 has been an inspiring journey where participants from seven ECCU countries have worked on building Chatbots and multimedia projects focusing on real world solutions towards advancing financial education, crime prevention, and heritage tourism.

The judges for the showcase include:

Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing, IT, and E-Government Services, Anguilla, Honourable Jose Vanterpool;

Chief of the Taiwan Technical Mission to Saint Lucia, Daniel Lee;

Principal, Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), Barbados, Dr David Farrell;

IT Teacher, Anguilla, Amani Richardson; and

IT Specialist, Caribbean Institute For Meteorology and Hydrology, Barbados, Daison Lowe.

The Chatbot and multimedia designs will exemplify the participants’ practical expertise and innovative spirit.

The public is invited to join online to celebrate the ECCU’s youth technological growth, creativity, and potential— it is an event not to be missed!

Camp facilitators included IT professionals from Quintessence Consulting, Stophy, St Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue, Orbtronics, Smart Term, Runmila AI Institute, and UWI Five Islands Campus. Other facilitators include IT teachers from the ECCU and interns comprising the 2o24 camp graduates.