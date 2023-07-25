ECCU logo to replace Queen Elizabeth II image on EC currency

The Eastern Caribbean Central Union (ECCU) council members voted in a historic decision to remove Queen Elizabeth II’s image from the Eastern Caribbean Dollar, bringing an end to a decades-long era.

The decision was made at the 105th Monetary Council Meeting on July 21, 2023, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ECCU emblem will now replace the late Queen’s image, which has been a symbol on British banknotes and coins for years. This shift, however, will not be instantaneous. The ECCB has announced a thorough public consultation process that will span through December 31, 2023.

The ECCB will encourage members of the public to offer their thoughts and views on the plan to replace Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait with their logo during this time. Other recommendations are also welcome by the institution.

After carefully examining the public’s opinions and recommendations, a final decision on the new image is expected by February 2024. Until a decision is made, the present banknotes bearing Her Majesty the Queen’s portrait will be lawful money.

The late monarch’s portrait appeared prominently on notes and coins issued by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), which is the monetary authority for Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is a key step toward asserting the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union’s distinct character, aside from its historical ties to the British monarchy.