ECGC donates to ZHTF’s resilient school feeding programme

ECGC – Zero Hunger Fund School Feeding Programme

The East Caribbean Group of Companies’ donation to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) has been regarded as a “beacon of hope” for the school feeding initiative.

This transfer ceremony marked the end of an ECGC programme to encourage customers and consumers to cook with ECGC brand flour products.

According to Rekah Gooding, the fund’s project officer, the donation has allowed the ZHTF to continue implementing its resilient School Feeding Programme, which serves 12 schools in the most vulnerable communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, feeding 50 to 100% of the students on a daily basis.

According to Gooding, the school feeding programme ensures that about 1,600 pupils receive at least one safe and healthy meal every day, resulting in improved nutrition, concentration and academic performance, and increased school attendance.

The ECGC team collaborated with the Beauty Shows Committee to support the further development of women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through a collaboration designed to positively impact communities, reaffirming ECGC’s commitment to enabling food security through availability and improving the overall livelihood of children and people throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

For six months, the culinary cook-off winners chose the ZHTF from the beverage and grain portfolios.

The funds will be allocated to the fund’s resilient school food project for six months.