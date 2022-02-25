ECGC expects no disruption in Wheat imports

There should be no impact on wheat imports into St Vincent and the Grenadines despite the Russia – Ukraine war.

An official at East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) told St Vincent Times on Friday, that the company imports wheat from the United States.

However, the official indicated to St Vincent Times that they are keeping a keen eye on the situation.

“Our main source market is the United States, so we don’t expect any disruption. However, we are keeping an eye on the ongoing events, because with these things you can never tell”, the official said,

Since its inception, the ECGC has realized steady growth and expansion in capacity and product lines. It produces some of the finest quality bakers’ flour, and rice, each under multiple brands.

US wheat and corn futures rose for a third day, scaling their highest in more than nine years, while corn climbed to a fresh eight-month peak.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent agricultural commodities spiralling on February 24 following months-long tensions in the Black Sea region.