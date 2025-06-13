Taiwan has teamed up with the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) under the OAS to launch the EcoYouth Ventures project.

This exciting initiative will boost sustainable tourism through youth empowerment and STEM education in our wonderful allies.

St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Taiwan has also kicked off a Young Farmers Training Project perfectly aligned with PADF’s efforts to support STEM and tourism development.

“We’re excited to keep growing together with PADF and SVG for a greener, smarter future”, the release said.