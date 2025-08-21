EcoShores Expeditions Pioneers Regenerative Tourism with Carbon Shift Accelerator

EcoShores Expeditions is proud to announce its selection to participate in the TechBeach Retreat Carbon Shift Demo Day, on August 21st, the culminating event of the Carbon Shift Climate Tech Startup Program. This initiative, developed by TBR Lab in partnership with Europe’s leading climate innovation ecosystem Climate-KIC and the Development Bank of Jamaica, is dedicated to equipping Caribbean-based innovators with the resources, networks, and expertise to tackle the region’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Over the past eight weeks, the EcoShores Team has been part of a cohort of dynamic early-stage founders working intensively to validate ideas, refine technologies, and design scalable, impactful climate solutions. The Carbon Shift program offers participants access to mentorship, commercialization pathways, global networks, and funding readiness support. The purpose is to accelerate climate resilience and sustainable economic opportunities across the Caribbean.

“Our mission at EcoShores has always been to bridge environmental conservation with technological innovation,” said Britney McDonald, Founder/CEO at EcoShores Expeditions. “The Carbon Shift accelerator has been an invaluable platform to strengthen our impact and connect with leaders shaping a sustainable future for our region and internationally. We have built a network with founders from other Caribbean islands seeking to make a positive impact.” McDonald, who holds a Masters in Computer Information Systems from Boston University concentrating in Security, has been working to raise funds to support equipment purchases, research and software development of the regenerative tourism product.

The Demo Day will showcase bold startups from across the Caribbean, pitching their climate tech solutions to a live global audience of investors and climate resilience stakeholders. The showcase is a movement toward a climate-resilient Caribbean, powered by sustainable innovation. The Founder noted that participation can continue to be a catalyst to inspire youth especially women and girls who are underrepresented in technology fields. “Seeing women, Caribbean women, working in technology spaces and participating at this level is something we dreamed of, for our team to be selected for the program has been motivation to keep pushing forward. Our young people need these examples of perseverance and progress” said McDonald.

EcoShores Expeditions is joined at the Demo Day by its nonprofit branch, EcoShores Sustainable Futures Network (ESFN) which actively engages in community and educational projects in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and other islands in the region.

About EcoShores Expeditions

EcoShores Expeditions is an Antigua and Barbuda based start-up dedicated to connecting people with nature through immersive, educational, and sustainable outdoor experiences. We work to address key challenges, including climate justice, biodiversity, youth development, technology innovation and education, through initiatives such as the Expeditioner Internship Program.