ECPCGC Fuels $30M in SME Growth Since 2018

Turning Business Ideas Into Real Opportunities and Initiatives

Since its inception in 2018, the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) has provided over 300 loans valued at EC$30 million, to small businesses across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in partnership with the World Bank, established the ECPCGC to assist entrepreneurs in participating ECCB member countries in turning business ideas and potential into real opportunities and initiatives.

Speaking on this episode of ECCB Connects, Chief Executive Officer of the ECPCGC, Carmen Gomez-Trigg, says these loans have contributed to the growth of medium size businesses, return clients, creation of jobs and an increase of dedicated micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in various institutions.

She adds, that of the five products the corporation offers, the Growth Guarantee, introduced in 2025, has grown significantly. The other products are: the Classic Guarantee; the Working Capital Guarantee; the Start-up Guarantee and the Taiwan Women’s Growth Guarantee.

Gomez-Trigg, in reflecting on the progress of the corporation over the past eight years, says the agency provides part of the collateral required for a business loan. Once the entrepreneur meets certain requirements, the corporation commits up to 75.0 or 80.0 per cent of the collateral for that loan. Entrepreneurs and small businesses are encouraged to approach the ECPCGC to benefit from the products and support it offers.

For more information about the operations of the ECPCGC and the benefits to MSMEs, view this episode of ECCB Connects on the ECCB’s social media platforms.