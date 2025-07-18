ECRSC issues warning about ‘uplift global payouts & zodiac Caribbean ventures

This WARNING is issued by the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (“the Commission/ECSRC”) pursuant to Article 5(q) of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission Agreement 2020 and the Commission’s mandate to protect investors under the Securities Act 2001 of the laws of the member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The Commission advises the general public that the following entities are neither registered with nor licensed by the ECSRC to carry on securities business in Saint Lucia or any other member country of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union:

UPLIFT GLOBAL PAYOUTS

ZODIAC CARIBBEAN VENTURES

The public is therefore advised to refrain from engaging in securities transactions with these entities and to immediately report to the Commission any instance of solicitation for investment or other offer of sale of securities by these unlicensed/unregistered entities.