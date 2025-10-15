ECSE 3rd regional schools investment competition commences

Schools from across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union compete in the 3rd Annual Regional Schools Investment Competition. The competition is a dynamic learning experience for high school and first-year college students that introduces them to investing and more specifically to investing via the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange.

The competition, which runs from 14th October to 7th November 2025, provides the opportunity for students to experience securities market activity firsthand. Participants will be able to test their knowledge while gaining useful investing insights and skills.

The competition kicked off with an Education Webinar on 2nd October and a Competition briefing on 8th October. The schools compete to vie for the coveted title of Regional Schools Investment Champion.

The competition is a collaborative effort of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) and the ECSE member licensed broker-dealers and aims to excite and inspire young people to learn more about investing and to equip them with tools for wealth creation toward financial success.

The competition is in its 3rd year and is an initiative expected to create a pathway for young investors to become future active market participants in the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market, which along with the ECSE and ECSRC, celebrates 24 years of operations on 19th October 2025.