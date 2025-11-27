ECTEL; Requests for proposals for audit of the Directorate

Extension period for submission of REP for an External Audit of the Directorate of ECTEL, Headquartered in Saint Lucia
RFP Number: 2025/RF/03
24th November 2025
- The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority would like to inform you that the deadline for submitting proposals for the Request for Proposal (RFP) for External Audit of the Directorate of ECTEL, Headquartered in Saint Lucia has been extended. The new deadline for submission is now Monday 15th December 2025
2. Details of the Extension:
- Original Submission Deadline: 24th November, 2025
- New Submission Deadline: 15th December, 2025 at 4:30 p.m.
- Due to the keen interest expressed for additional time for bidders to prepare their proposals, ECTEL has decided that the deadline for submission of RFPs be extended to Monday 15th December, 2025 to allow interested parties more time to submit their proposals.
- Address RFP response for the attention of: Managing Director
- Address: Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority, Level 5, Baywalk, P.O. Box BW395, Gros Islet, LC01 601, Saint Lucia Telephone: +1 (758) 458-1701
- Email Address: [email protected]