ECTEL vacancy for Legal Officer – Regulatory Affairs

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for appointment to the post of Legal Officer -Regulatory Affairs with the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) at its regional Headquarters’ office located in Saint Lucia.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Under the general direction and supervision of the General Counsel/Secretary to the ECTEL Board of Directors, the LEGAL OFFICER–REGULATORY AFFAIRS shall be expected to, among other things:

• Act as principal liaison with NTRCs on requests for technical advice and assistance from ECTEL and provide advice to the NTRCs on the legal aspects of responses to regulatory inquiries from licenced operators;

• Provide legal advice, interpretation and opinions on matters relating to effective Electronic Communications/Telecommunications regulation;

• Prepare legal opinions on administrative and contract matters;

• Advise the ECTEL Contracting States on matters relating to the electronic Communications/Telecommunications sector;

• Assist in the evaluation of all licence applications, customer complaints, access and interconnection agreements, offences and infractions of licences and regulations, and

other regulatory submissions under the Telecommunications Act/Electronic Communications Act and regulations;

• Coordinate regulatory activities that support the ECTEL framework;

• Ensure Regulatory Compliance with ECTEL’s recommendations, decisions of NTRCs, and Electronic Communications legislation;

• Advise on licensing and tender procedures;

• Advise on the appointment of mediators and arbitrators;

• Draft model electronic communications legislation as required;

• Review draft legal instruments, such as treaties, national, regional and international agreements;

• Advise on matters requiring arbitration or alternative dispute resolution; and

• Perform functions of Secretary to the ECTEL Board when required.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The applicant should possess:

• First degree in law, preferably from a university in the English Commonwealth

• Certificate in Legal Education Certificate (LEC) or equivalent

• Admission to a Commonwealth Bar (preferably within the ECTEL Member States or CARICOM Member States)

• At least five (5) years’ experience in a similar role

• Post-graduate qualifications or three (3) years’ experience in legal drafting and/or electronic communications/telecommunications regulation would be an asset

• Prior experience in a regulatory agency and/or public law would be an asset

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

• Corporate Governance

• Legal Knowledge and Skill in Regulation and Compliance

• Regulatory Policy Development

• Sound Legal Judgment and decision-making ability

• Research Skills and knowledge of Online Legal Resources

• Service and Results Focused

• Strong Written and Oral communication skills

• Strong Presentation Skills

• Excellent Planning and Organising Skills

• Teamwork and Interpersonal Skills

• Independently Motivated

TERMS OF APPOINTMENT

The successful applicant will be offered a permanent position following the successful completion of the probation period.

COMPENSATION PACKAGE

The compensation package is set at Grade 4, is free of income tax, and includes housing and vehicle allowances.

DUTY STATION

The successful applicant will be based at the Authority’s Headquarters in Saint Lucia and will be entitled to a relocation grant and baggage allowances (including transfer of a vehicle) if recruited outside of the duty station.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Please go to the website, www.ectel.int and click on “Resources” and “Vacancies” or follow the link below to apply:

https://ectel.bamboohr.com/careers/15

Applications should be accompanied by curriculum vitae and the names and contact information of three (3) referees, along with certified copies of relevant certificates.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 13th of April 2026, 4:30PM.