Ecuador’s Ambassador to SVG Presents Credentials

On March 24, 2025, His Excellency José María Borja López; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ecuador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines presented his Letter of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan GCMG OBE, in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

During his official visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency José María Borja López participated in several courtesy calls with Vincentian dignitaries, including Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, and Foreign Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Honourable Frederick Stephenson, accompanied by Mrs. Sandy Peters Phillips; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs.

The Republic of Ecuador and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established relations on August 01, 1989, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines continues to value its partnership with Ecuador.