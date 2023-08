An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in which a 35-year-old Shopkeeper of Edinboro, was shot about his body by a mask man at Ottley Hall at about 10:15 am on 31.07.23.

Members of the public who have information that can help with the investigation are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 999/911. All calls will be treated confidentially.

Investigations are ongoing.