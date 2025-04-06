EGC Martinique Students Visit Saint Vincent (SVG)

SAINT VINCENT WELCOMES BUSINESS STUDENTS FROM MARTINIQUE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Chamber of Industry and Commerce, had the distinct pleasure of welcoming a delegation comprising thirty-two (32) students and five (5) professors from EGC Martinique.

This esteemed group arrived at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on April 3, 2025.

This one-day visit formed an integral part of the international “Caribbean Mission” aboard the MSC Virtuosa Cruise Ship.

The mission aims to foster meaningful dialogue and collaborative exchanges between the Business School and key local economic stakeholders across several Caribbean islands.

Under the leadership of Ms. Lyvia Seraline, Professor of Marketing, Communication, Innovation, and Design Thinking at EGC Martinique, the mission serves as an invaluable opportunity for mutual learning and growth.