EIB Group doubles down on climate resilience with €30 billion adaptation plan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group today presented its plan to deliver at least €30 billion for climate adaptation by 2030, doubling its financing compared with the previous five years. The financing will help Europe adapt to heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and floods, supporting areas ranging from energy networks and public buildings to water systems and climate-resilient agriculture.

The Adaptation Plan Phase 2 for 2026–2030 combines financing, guarantees and advisory support to accelerate investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, cities and agriculture across the European Union and beyond. The plan was endorsed this week by the Boards of Directors of the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF) in Luxembourg.

“Climate adaptation is a no-brainer,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “Every euro invested in prevention and adaptation to climate change saves 10 euros in damages and repairs.”

The plan will accelerate adaptation finance by making adaptation investments easier to identify and finance, particularly for smaller businesses. Through TechEU, the EIB Group will help European companies bring technologies including cooling systems, resilient energy solutions and water-saving technologies to market.

Adaptation Plan Phase 2

The plan supports the European Commission’s resilience agenda by turning climate-risk data into financeable projects and building a stronger pipeline of adaptation investment. It forms part of the EIB Group’s Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 for 2026-2030.

The plan will help safeguard water supplies, food production and healthy ecosystems by financing water-efficient irrigation, storage and reuse, climate-resilient farming practices, nature-based solutions such as restoring wetlands, forests and floodplains and infrastructure designed to withstand droughts and floods.

The EIB will help businesses, public authorities and financial institutions identify climate risks and suitable adaptation measures through ClimateSET, an open-access digital tool developed with the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Due to launch later this year, ClimateSET will also be integrated into an enhanced Green Checker, helping businesses and financial intermediaries identify investments responding to climate risks in their area.

Globally, the plan will step up support and technical assistance for climate-vulnerable nations, particularly small island developing states and least-developed countries. The EIB Group will work with the European Commission to help develop investable projects in water management, coastal protection, early-warning systems, resilient transport and disaster-risk management.

New projects

In addition to adopting the Adaptation Plan Phase 2, the EIB and EIF Boards of Directors approved €11.8 billion in new financing for a range of projects, including €5.5 billion to strengthen Europe’s energy autonomy.

The financing covers support for energy infrastructure in France, Germany, Hungary and Italy, renewable energy in Austria, the Netherlands and Romania; and energy efficiency in Spain and Sweden. The EIB Board also backed investment in Europe’s life-sciences sector, supporting innovation, scale-up and the resilience of supply chains.

The EIF approved new financing to strengthen business competitiveness in areas such as innovation, digitalisation and clean energy, as well as eight investments under TechEU, including support for cleantech.

Global partnerships

Outside the EU, the EIB Group will support climate-resilient water infrastructure in Argentina as well as access to safe drinking water and improved sanitation in Ghana.

These investments reinforce the EU’s Global Gateway strategy and strengthen sustainable economic partnerships worldwide.

Civil society seminar

The EIB Board this week also held its annual seminar with civil society organisations, focusing this year on the role of affordable housing as essential social and economic infrastructure.