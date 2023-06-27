18 Police Constables join the RTCIPF after training in the Bahamas

Eighteen (18) newly minted police constables today (June 25th) received a warm welcome having spent six months training in the Bahamas.

Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting who was present at the Howard Hamilton International Airport, told the constables outside the Departure Gate, how proud he is of them.

“Having met and interacted with you before your departure six months ago, I had high expectations. And you have exceeded such. I am very proud to call you colleagues and welcome back home. Public service is the best service you can give.

“We are taking the fight to the criminals, and your arrival coincides with the assistance the Force needs. We will use your newly acquired skills to keep the TCI safe. Your enthusiasm warms my heart and I, along with the Force Executive celebrate your success. Welcome back home and we look forward to seeing you make a difference in the TCI”.

Commissioner Botting also thanked both the Governor (ag) Her Excellency Anya Williams and Premier the Hon. Charles Washington Misick for the support given to the Force throughout the years.

On June 22, the 18 graduates were part of a joint passing out parade at Rawson Square, Bahamas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rodney Adams, who was present at the ceremony, addressed the officers, by indicating the baton has now been passed to them, in the office of constable.

“I wish you to remember that you are society’s beacon of hope. The decisions you make as officers now will lay the foundation for those that will follow you in the coming years. You now represent your organizations, the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. Make us all proud of what you will do daily as you police these wonderful communities.

“As you reflect on the policing principles and standards of professional behavior, Remember you are not masters of society. You are servants, you will be carrying out a critical role in your respective communities. You will not only represent yourselves and your families.

DCP Adams added: “ I wish to thank all of you for choosing policing. Public service is about making a difference and putting the public’s interest first and ahead of your personal interest. Having done this for almost forty years, I can safely say that you have all made a great choice.

“Bravo Zulu and thanks for the service to the peoples of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands”.

The theme for this year’s graduation was “One Nation, One Legacy, One Future”.

Source : TCI Police