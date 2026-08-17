‘Elderly Sandy Bay women removed from public assistance’

In a scathing critique of the current administration, Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves has accused the New Democratic Party (NDP) government of “political spite” and “pure wickedness” following reports that elderly citizens are being stripped of their social safety nets.

During a recent broadcast, Gonsalves highlighted the plight of two elderly women one 89 years old and another 82 years old from Sandy Bay who he claims have had their names removed from the public assistance rolls. According to Gonsalves, these removals have left the women without the essential support they relied on for survival.

“The hottest part of hell is reserved for those who just through badmindedness, political spite hurting the poor,” Gonsalves stated, reacting to the reports. He further characterized the move as an act of “pure wickedness,” suggesting that those responsible would need to “beg for forgiveness” to avoid spiritual or familial suffering.

These specific cases are part of a broader allegation by Gonsalves that the NDP government has systematically abandoned social protections and “pro-poor” policies established during his administration. He argued that while the government may have increased individual public assistance payments, they have simultaneously reduced the total number of recipients, effectively cutting off many in need.

Gonsalves believes these cuts extend beyond direct financial assistance. He alleged that the government is no longer providing support for:

Rent payments for single parents and low-income individuals.

for single parents and low-income individuals. Food packages and medical bills.

and medical bills. Tuition scholarships and student support at the college level.

Gonsalves contrasted these cuts to the poor with the government’s spending on what he termed “gimmicks,” such as thousands of dollars spent on logos for planes and cricket teams. He concluded that the country is “falling apart” as the most vulnerable citizens struggle to find their next meal while the government remains “overwhelmed” and lacks a coherent developmental plan.