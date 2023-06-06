Elderly Vincentian woman dies in early-morning house fire in Brooklyn

Antonia Messiah, a national of St Vincent and the Grenadines, died in a house fire in Brooklyn, (New York) early Monday morning.

The fire started inside the three-story brick rowhouse on E. 52nd St. near Avenue D in East Flatbush around 3:10 a.m., according to police.

After firefighters arrived to quell the fire, the woman, described as elderly by neighbors, was discovered dead on the second story.

According to Pix II, a Fire Department official stated that the blaze took 12 FDNY units and 60 people to put out.

First responders discovered a woman unconscious and unresponsive inside a property while attempting to extinguish the fire.

The victim was treated by Emergency Medical Services, but she was pronounced dead at the site.