‘Election Can Call Any Time’, Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader, Ralph Gonsalves addressed public curiosity regarding the timing of the next national election after a listener to his radio programme asked if an election could be called within the next year or two. In his response, Gonsalves definitively stated that an “election can call any time” within the parameters set by the country’s constitution.

According to Gonsalves, the constitution outlines a specific five-year window for elections, which begins from the date parliament first meets following the previous election. Noting that parliament’s first meeting occurred on December 23, he explained that the legal timeframe for the next election falls anywhere between December 23, 2025, and December 23, 2030.

Gonsalves outlined several distinct scenarios that could trigger an early election:

Voluntary Action: The government can simply choose to call an election whenever they decide “it is ready for them”.

Public Pressure: Intense public protest can force the government’s hand. Gonsalves pointed to the events of 2011 as a historical example, where immense protests led to an agreement on a shortened election timeline in order to “avoid a full scale, societal breakdown and governance crisis of immense proportions”.

Vote of No Confidence: An election can be triggered following a vote of no confidence, though Gonsalves noted that in this scenario, the Prime Minister advises the Governor General, who exercises their own discretion on the matter.

Acknowledging the current political climate, Gonsalves admitted he is aware that “a lot of people wish they could have [an] election today” to bring about a new government.

In light of this, he issued a stark warning to voters, explicitly singling out Labour supporters, urging them not to be complacent.

Gonsalves advised his listeners not to dwell on the past, but rather to look forward. He encouraged his supporters to make sure they put themselves in a “proper place” and to remain in solidarity with one another as they prepare for whenever the election might be called.