Election cases against FM, PM delayed until November

Political leader Ralph Gonsalves recently weighed in heavily on the latest developments regarding the election court cases against opposition figures Godwin Friday and Fitz Bramble, following news that the final arguments have been pushed back to November.

Gonsalves revealed that during recent case management, it was determined that cross-examinations regarding documentation and affidavits will take place on the 28th, 29th, and 30th, but the main presentations and arguments for the submissions will be delayed until November.

The political veteran did not mince words, asserting that the opposition is “mortally afraid of what going to happen” in these election cases. He accused them of intentionally stalling the legal proceedings, stating bluntly, “They’re trying to drag it… but they could run but they can’t hide”.

According to Gonsalves, these delay tactics are a sign of weakness that will ultimately backfire. He suggested that the longer the opposition drags out the legal process, the more nervous they become, which he claims is causing them to turn on one another.

Dismissing their attempts to simply buy time, Gonsalves used a stark sports metaphor to describe the political reality of the upcoming court battle: “If they think they playing for time, they can’t play for a draw. Now this ain’t cricket. You don’t get a draw in politics. You know, you either win or you lose”.

Gonsalves concluded his commentary on the timeline shift with a warning that a final reckoning is inevitable despite the delay to November. “It take time to kill ants,” he remarked, reminding his opponents that “a long rope doesn’t get a short rope”