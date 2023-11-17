Updated: November 17, 2023 – 5:29 PM

Caribbean queens competing for Miss Universe 2023 title

On Saturday, November 18, the 72nd Miss Universe Competition will conclude in San Salvador, El Salvador. Eleven Caribbean participants are competing for the championship, with 84 countries represented at this year’s competition.

The preliminary rounds, which included the Swimsuit and Evening Gown portions, as well as The National Costume Show, have added to the excitement throughout the last week.

The Top 20 will be revealed at the finals, followed by the swimwear competition, Top 10 announcement, Evening Gown, Top 5 announcement, Interview Questions, Top 3, Final Questions, and the Crowning moment.

R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, the 71st Miss Universe, will crown her successor.

Here are the Caribbean queens vying for the top slot.