CHAUFFEUR CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING POLICE OFFICER AND DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

On Friday, September 22, 2023, police arrested and charged Elford Stephens, a 35-year-old chauffeur of Glen, with the offenses of assaulting a police officer and damage to property.

The defendant was accused of assaulting Mr. Kenny Jones, a station sergeant of police, by striking him on the left side of his face with his hand and pushing him to the ground. Stephens was further charged with damaging one (1) Black Shao Peng wristwatch, the property of the complainant.

The offenses were allegedly committed on 22.9.23 at Richmond Hill around 12:15 p.m.

On Monday, September 25, 2023, Stephens appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges. He pleaded not guilty. The matter was adjourned to December 11, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF