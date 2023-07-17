SVGFF mourns the passing of former football coach Elliot ‘Morie’ Millington

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation and the entire football fraternity are mourning the passing of Elliot ‘Morie’ Millington, who contributed to the sport of football.

Morie, having come through the national set-up, transitioned to the senior team and became the captain in 1979–1981. In 1992, he was the head coach of the senior men’s team as they prepared for the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

The Executive, staff, and all of the SVG Football Federation extend condolences and best wishes to his family, friends, and the hundreds of people he positively impacted in his lifetime.

He died at the age of 68.