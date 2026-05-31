Ad image

Elreka Gaymes Crowned Miss SVG 2026

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...
Elreka Gaymes

Elreka Gaymes, representing Miss Executive Air Ltd, has officially been crowned Miss SVG 2026.

Throughout the pageant, Gaymes’s journey was described as a true reflection of determination, intelligence, confidence, and grace.

She secured the well-deserved title and won the admiration of many through her unwavering commitment and outstanding performances during the competition.

1st Runner Up- Contestant #3- N’Zinga DeRoche

2nd Runner Up: Contestant #5- Lourie John

Best Interview- Contestant #6- Kayla Jordan

Best Evening Wear – Contestant #3 and #5- N’Zinga DeRoche and Lourie John Respectively. …

Best in Evening Wear: Contestant #3- N’Zinga DeRoche

Best Talent- Contestant #4- Elreka Gaymes

Best Swimwear and Best In Swimwear- Contestant #3- N’Zinga Deroche

Best Cultural Wear- Contestant #4- Elreka Gaymes

Miss Revvel’s People’s Choice- Contestant #5- Enecia Clarke

Miss Department Sophistication Accolade: Contestant #3- Nzinga Deroche

Miss Community Spirited- Contestant #5 – Lourie John

Miss Congeniality- Contestant #4- Elreka Gaymes

Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

Subscribe! Get Articles Instantly!

×