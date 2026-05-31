Elreka Gaymes Crowned Miss SVG 2026

Elreka Gaymes, representing Miss Executive Air Ltd, has officially been crowned Miss SVG 2026.

Throughout the pageant, Gaymes’s journey was described as a true reflection of determination, intelligence, confidence, and grace.

She secured the well-deserved title and won the admiration of many through her unwavering commitment and outstanding performances during the competition.

1st Runner Up- Contestant #3- N’Zinga DeRoche

2nd Runner Up: Contestant #5- Lourie John

Best Interview- Contestant #6- Kayla Jordan

Best Evening Wear – Contestant #3 and #5- N’Zinga DeRoche and Lourie John Respectively. …

Best in Evening Wear: Contestant #3- N’Zinga DeRoche

Best Talent- Contestant #4- Elreka Gaymes

Best Swimwear and Best In Swimwear- Contestant #3- N’Zinga Deroche

Best Cultural Wear- Contestant #4- Elreka Gaymes

Miss Revvel’s People’s Choice- Contestant #5- Enecia Clarke

Miss Department Sophistication Accolade: Contestant #3- Nzinga Deroche

Miss Community Spirited- Contestant #5 – Lourie John

Miss Congeniality- Contestant #4- Elreka Gaymes