Elreka Gaymes Crowned Miss SVG 2026

Elreka Gaymes, representing Miss Executive Air Ltd, has officially been crowned Miss SVG 2026.
Throughout the pageant, Gaymes’s journey was described as a true reflection of determination, intelligence, confidence, and grace.
She secured the well-deserved title and won the admiration of many through her unwavering commitment and outstanding performances during the competition.
1st Runner Up- Contestant #3- N’Zinga DeRoche
2nd Runner Up: Contestant #5- Lourie John
Best Interview- Contestant #6- Kayla Jordan
Best Evening Wear – Contestant #3 and #5- N’Zinga DeRoche and Lourie John Respectively. …
Best in Evening Wear: Contestant #3- N’Zinga DeRoche
Best Talent- Contestant #4- Elreka Gaymes
Best Swimwear and Best In Swimwear- Contestant #3- N’Zinga Deroche
Best Cultural Wear- Contestant #4- Elreka Gaymes
Miss Revvel’s People’s Choice- Contestant #5- Enecia Clarke
Miss Department Sophistication Accolade: Contestant #3- Nzinga Deroche
Miss Community Spirited- Contestant #5 – Lourie John
Miss Congeniality- Contestant #4- Elreka Gaymes