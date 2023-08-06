Emancipation Day – another missed opportunity for our people

“May we never forget or take for granted the hardships our ancestors faced under slavery and in the fight for freedom. The struggle for total emancipation is not yet over.”- Mia Mottley

Another Emancipation Day is here. For many of us the historical meaning and significance of Emancipation Day is lost. This is rather unfortunate as Emancipation Day is to a large extent viewed now only as a day off from work in which fun and frolicking takes center stage. It has been 185 years since the abolition of chattel slavery in the British West Indies. While the physical shackles have been removed; we are still shackled and mentally imprisoned by a myriad of neo-colonialist views and experiences that has kept the majority of dark-skinned Jamaicans in our place. Regrettably, an entire generation of Jamaicans has been around without a deep sense of patriotism and identity especially given that the teaching of history education is optional in our schools.

To add insult to injury we have an on and off again policy regarding the teaching of Civics in our schools. This is yet another example of our collective failure as a society. We have fallen short to maintain those systems that ultimately lead to a sense of identity and purpose. Many Jamaicans no longer see a future in the land of their birth. It is quite possible that more Jamaicans live outside our borders than the approximately 3 million Jamaicans who live on the island. The problem is only going to worsen as many teachers will be starting the new academic year teaching in North America and elsewhere. Unfortunately, there is no strategic methodology concerning how we define who is a Jamaican and what are the expectations of a proud people.

We have had moments of immense joy and pride and that ‘Jamaicanness’ at least for a moment emerges. Moments such as our participation and success at the Olympics, the World Championships, bobsleigh, netball and World Cup Football for both men and women. All have done wonders for our nationhood, but we have not been able to maintain that collective spirit of ‘Jamaicanness’. Our sense of identity has been watered down over the generations. Some will argue that this is a result of our proximity to the influences of North America, the influx of subscriber television and the proliferation of social media platforms. Jamaicans have lost their authentic sense of self; Emancipation Day has become meaningless as we try to eke out a living and existence in a challenging economic climate.

The Lukewarm Church

As an agent of socialization the church has become lukewarm. Why is this so? The church has been lukewarm in its drive to win souls for Christ. The church has fallen into a trap of being selective in its condemnation of wrongs in the society. As a result many no longer look to the church as an authority of morality and justice. The church collective has been complacent sitting comfortably behind huge edifices of concrete and steel and the trappings of wealth. The church has gradually moved away from Proverbs 31:8-9, speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy. Those who are marginalized can no longer depend on the church to speak on their behalf. But then again, for many among us the church itself has become marginalized.

On this Emancipation Day we pray for Holy Spirit revival among those in Christendom. So while the church is on a long hiatus, social media influencers have now filled the vacuum. These influencers are able to get people to do just about anything whether, good, bad or indifferent. The Emancipation Act of 1834 declared all children born into slavery under the age of six, and any born after that date be free. The trickery in this discourse was in the Apprenticeship System which clearly stated that all other enslaved persons would be apprenticed to their former masters to August 1, 1838. Emancipation Day was first observed as a public holiday in Jamaica in 1893, unfortunately, the day was discontinued in 1962 when Jamaica gained political independence from England. Emancipation Day was reinstituted in 1997.

Reflection

That spirit of Emancipation that our forefathers cultivated has been abandoned and instead we have taken on an alien culture and values. A spirit of lawlessness, greed, injustice, disrespect and crime has overtaken us. Given all the sacrifices that was made in the past; imagine, if Marcus Garvey, Nanny, Chief Tacky, Paul Bogle were to return to Jamaica in 2023 how would they react? Would our heroes be pleased with our stewardship of our beloved island or would they hang their heads in total shame and disappointment? The verdict is yours to call.

How long will we continue to blame slavery and the legacies thereof for our state of ill- being? It is now time that we own the narrative and foster an inclusive society where justice is not just for the selected few. As we reflect on the sacrifices made in order for us to have Emancipation Day, let us pause to pay tribute to our ancestors who paid the ultimate price for our freedom; let us remember freedom is a God-given right to all of humanity regardless of skin colour, ancestry, religion or one’s education. Undoubtedly, we also need to challenge ourselves to become more familiar with our history as we recommit our resources in celebrating our history. In order for us to fully understand Emancipation Day we must become absorbed in all facets of this freedom journey. Emancipation Day is much more than dancing, having a plate of food and feeling irie.

We dare not speak of full emancipation in an atmosphere of broken institutions. Full emancipation will only be achieved when the church arises up from a comatose state; when the justice system works for the least among us; when the education system becomes more responsive to the needs of those underserved and marginalized students and when our dysfunctional families become functional. Another area of concern that needs to be addressed urgently especially as we observe Emancipation Day is the lack of access to public beaches. As descendants of enslaved Africans we should all have access to public beaches in Jamaica. Our forefathers sacrificed too much for us to be denied this right.

Emancipation is a holistic approach to development. We have all fallen short and Emancipation Day provides the perfect opportunity for self reflection as we chart the way forward.

Happy Emancipation Day!

In the words of Marcus Mosiah Garvey, emancipate yourselves from mental slavery; none but ourselves can free our minds. .

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and or gender issues.