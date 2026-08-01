Emancipation day demands cultural, economic, and reparatory action

Honouring Ancestral Legacy and Advance the Struggle for Reparatory Justice

On the solemn occasion of Emancipation Day 2026, we call on all Vincentians at home and in the diaspora to honour the sacred memory of their ancestors and recommit to the unfinished work of total liberation.

Drawing upon our Political Leader’s elevated capacity as an Elder and Senior Adviser on the Reparations Campaign Team, as well as his recent appointment to serve on the newly established Global Reparatory Justice Council, Dr. Gonsalves emphasized that August 1st marks a pivotal moment in Caribbean history, commemorating the legal end of human chattel slavery in 1834 across the Anglophone Caribbean.

This freedom was never a benevolent gift bestowed by imperial powers, but a victory hard-won through the fierce resistance, sacrifice, and unyielding spirit of African forebears. From the heights of Dorsetshire Hill where National Hero Right Excellent Joseph Chatoyer made his heroic stand, the flame of freedom in Hairouna was continuously nurtured by those who refused to accept subjugation.

Our ancestors emerged from the brutality of the plantation system without material wealth, yet endowed with profound human dignity and resilience. With little more than their bare hands and unwavering faith, they established free villages, cultivated the land, built strong families, and laid the social and economic bedrock of modern Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.We in the Unity Labour Party and our Political Leader remain steadfast in our commitment to the global pursuit of Reparatory Justice.

The enduring legacies of native genocide and the transatlantic slave trade continue to manifest as structural underdevelopment and economic vulnerability across small island developing states. Hence, the demand for reparations from former colonial powers remains a righteous, legal, and moral obligation necessary for true reconciliation and restorative justice, a cause we promise to champion forcefully from the parliamentary opposition benches and on the world stage.

While physical chains were shattered nearly two centuries ago, true liberation requires an ongoing commitment to cultural, intellectual, and economic self-determination. This involves fostering a critically conscious upcoming generation, building resilient economic structures that serve the working people, and maintaining unshakeable community solidarity against social decay.

We call on you, the Vincentian people, to celebrate Emancipation Day with cultural pride and reflection.

Happy Emancipation Day!