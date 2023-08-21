Emancipation month continues throughout SVG

Emancipation Month’s Diverse Activities Embrace Heritage

Activities for Emancipation Month After the grand opening of the “One Family Concert” in commemoration of CARICOM’s 50th anniversary and the Emancipation Day Celebration will continue throughout the island,hosted by the Department of Culture.

During Emancipation Month, the department will continue to cooperate with numerous community groups and institutions on the following activities:

Layou Community Caravan, Saturday, August 19th, 5:00pm

Greggs Community Caravan, Wednesday, August 23rd, 5:00pm

Union Island Community Caravan, Saturday, August 26th, 5:00pm

Thursday, Habinaha Garifuna Closing Ceremony, Heritage Square, August 31st, 1:00 p.m.

The theme of this year’s Emancipation Month of Activities is “Embracing the Past; Forging Ahead in the Future.”