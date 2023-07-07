Embassy holds ceremony in honor of Venezuela’s 212th independence anniversary

Venezuela celebrates 212 years of independence in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

On the occasion of the celebration of the 212th anniversary of the independence of Venezuela, the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines held a solemn ceremony that included the presentation of a wreath to the Liberator of Venezuelan, Simon Bolivar, in the company of high authorities of the Vincentian government, social movements and organizations of the people of SVG.

The Minister of Education and National Reconciliation of SVG; Curtis King, congratulated, on behalf of the Vincentian Government, the people and the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela: “Independence for every country is something very significant and that is how with all milestones, we must celebrate them, but it is not just celebrate them, it is to celebrate in gospel, because the achievement of independence for all people is significant from the standpoint where people can see that it is our right to make the decision that determines our own destiny”.

Curtis King highlighted the friendship and solidarity that exists between the peoples of Venezuela and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and expressed, “some of us did not remember that in 2014 high prices would collapse, but the Government of Venezuela did not withdraw, that is the rule, we were working harder and staying strong, and we built together an airport that is now the pride of every one”

“There are still people who have the idea that the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is too closely aligned to Venezuela, whatever that means… I forgive them for their lack of understanding of what is going on in the world; but I repeat, as is often said by the Prime Minister and a lot of spokes of the Government; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is too small to avoid being a friend to all and an enemy to none” King stressed.

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in SVG, Francisco Pérez Santana highlighted relevant historical aspects of Venezuela’s independence from “the perspective of the search for the Union, that union that was an inspiration for the liberators of America, especially for Bolivar and Miranda”.

Pérez Santana quoted excerpts from the Act of the Declaration of Independence, explained how the provinces united to affirm their will to be a free and sovereign country, and highlighted that today, 212 years later, the people and the Bolivarian government continue the struggle of the liberators against the same enemy: “the United States of America, and a group of countries dominated by them, who for centuries continue trying to take over the freedoms conquered by our ancestors, we are the ones called to continue the struggle for emancipation and that we will never again be colonies of any foreign power”.

Mike Browne, President of the Vincentian-Venezuelan Friendship Association VENVIFA noted: the independence of a country is not something that just happened, it is the result of the combination of years, decades and sometimes centuries of struggles and these struggles often involved bloodshed, the blood of our people”. Browne thanked the Venezuelan Embassy for continuing to remember and commemorate the independence, while expressing the solidarity of the Vincentian people with the Venezuelan people and government.

This important activity was led by the Academic Coordinator of the IVCC; Andreina Bermudez as master of ceremony and enlivened by the Royal Police Band who performed the anthems of Venezuela and St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the time of the hoisting of the national tricolor; as well as the Vincentian musicians of Steel Pan, Tyllal Browne and Jason James of the Orchestra “The Sion Hill Euphonium Steel” who shared a repertoire of Latin American and Caribbean music.

In this activity participated the Minister of Agriculture of SVG, Saboto Caesar; Minister of Public Affairs and Sport, Frederick Stephenson; the Coordinator of the Secretary of CELAC, Douglas Slater; former Ambassador of SVG to Cuba, Dexter Rose; authorities from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Solidarity movement, representatives of the Resistance Heartbeat Drummers, and the public.

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to strengthen the brotherly relations between both peoples through the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace, guided by President Nicolas Maduro Moros.