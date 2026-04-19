Water supply interruption hits several communities

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has announced an emergency interruption in water supply affecting several communities following significant damage to a key transmission pipeline.

The disruption was caused by damage to a 6-inch transmission pipeline located in Dorsetshire Hill. As a result, residents in the following areas are currently without water:

Queens Drive

Orange Grove

Trigger Ridge

Sharpes and Sharpes Dale

Green Hill

Upper Dorsetshire Hill

Upper Richmond Hill

The CWSA has confirmed that an emergency team is already on-site. Officials stated that preparations are currently underway to carry out the necessary repairs and restore service as quickly as possible.

While a specific timeline for completion has not yet been provided, the authority expressed that it regrets any inconvenience caused to the residents of the affected communities during this emergency repair period.