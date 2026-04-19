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Water supply interruption hits several communities

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has announced an emergency interruption in water supply affecting several communities following significant damage to a key transmission pipeline.

The disruption was caused by damage to a 6-inch transmission pipeline located in Dorsetshire Hill. As a result, residents in the following areas are currently without water:

  • Queens Drive
  • Orange Grove
  • Trigger Ridge
  • Sharpes and Sharpes Dale
  • Green Hill
  • Upper Dorsetshire Hill
  • Upper Richmond Hill

The CWSA has confirmed that an emergency team is already on-site. Officials stated that preparations are currently underway to carry out the necessary repairs and restore service as quickly as possible.

While a specific timeline for completion has not yet been provided, the authority expressed that it regrets any inconvenience caused to the residents of the affected communities during this emergency repair period.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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