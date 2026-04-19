Water supply interruption hits several communities

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has announced an emergency interruption in water supply affecting several communities following significant damage to a key transmission pipeline.
The disruption was caused by damage to a 6-inch transmission pipeline located in Dorsetshire Hill. As a result, residents in the following areas are currently without water:
- Queens Drive
- Orange Grove
- Trigger Ridge
- Sharpes and Sharpes Dale
- Green Hill
- Upper Dorsetshire Hill
- Upper Richmond Hill
The CWSA has confirmed that an emergency team is already on-site. Officials stated that preparations are currently underway to carry out the necessary repairs and restore service as quickly as possible.
While a specific timeline for completion has not yet been provided, the authority expressed that it regrets any inconvenience caused to the residents of the affected communities during this emergency repair period.