2000 pounds of trash removed in Arnos Vale river clean-up

Energize Earth SVG Removes nearly 2,000 pounds of waste from below Arnos Vale bus stop

Energize Earth SVG successfully completed a major clean-up exercise below the Arnos Vale Bus Stop along the Warrowarrow River on Saturday, January 31, 2026. The activity resulted in the removal of 1,964 pounds of garbage from the location.

The clean-up forms part of a wider educational awareness campaign focused on reducing littering and protecting waterways in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This project is funded by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) under the Blue Tourism Initiative, with local support from the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority and the Solid Waste Management Unit.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the direct link between improper waste disposal, river pollution, and marine degradation, while encouraging citizens to take responsibility for protecting the environment.

Despite the success of the clean-up, the large volume of waste collected highlights the urgent need for stronger public compliance and the enforcement of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Litter Act of 1991. Energize Earth SVG will continue to monitor the area post clean-up and advocate for long-term solutions. Other activities under this project are educational talks at four schools, a locally made bin will be installed at the location as well as a billboard, reminding people of the litter act in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“As a nation that promotes tourism as a key economic driver, we must do better to protect our rivers, coastlines, and communities,” said one of its Directors, Lucinna Poyer. Energize Earth is encouraging everyone to be more responsible and utilize the bins available. ‘We can all be advocates for a cleaner environment,’ added Poyer.

The Arnos Vale bus stop is one of the high litter hot-spots in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that is frequented by commuters.

Marketing and Communications Officer with the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority Twanique Barrow, who participated in the clean -up exercise, highlighted the constant clean-up exercises carried out over the past years and is concerned that it is getting worse.

The NPRBA officer is also encouraging everyone to be a responsible citizen and stop the littering.

Energize Earth SVG remains committed to environmental education, community action, and sustainable development across the country.