Energy as a weapon: the human cost of the U.S. blockade on Cuba

Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

On January 29, 2026, the administration of president Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring Cuba an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the national security of the United States. Invoking emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act, Washington launched what is now widely described as an “energy blockade” against the island.

At its core, this policy does not directly prohibit U.S. oil exports to Cuba. Instead, it targets the island’s lifelines through a more coercive mechanism: punishing any third country that supplies fuel to Cuba with tariffs and economic retaliation. This extraterritorial pressure has effectively discouraged traditional suppliers and disrupted global energy flows to the island.

A blockade by another name

The result is clear. Whether labeled as sanctions, tariffs, or pressure measures, the outcome is the same: a de facto oil blockade. Reports indicate increased monitoring of shipments and efforts to obstruct fuel deliveries, while countries that once supplied Cuba now face a stark choice—maintain trade with the island or protect access to the U.S. market.

This is not a technical adjustment in trade policy. It is a deliberate strategy aimed at cutting off Cuba’s access to energy, one of the most critical inputs for any modern society.

Humanitarian consequences: a crisis unfolding

The humanitarian impact has been immediate and severe. Cuba is heavily dependent on imported fuel for electricity generation, transportation, water supply, healthcare, services and food distribution.

As fuel imports decline, the consequences ripple through every aspect of daily life:

Nationwide blackouts have become frequent, affecting homes, hospitals, industries and schools.

Public transportation disruptions limit mobility and economic activity.

Food production and distribution suffer due to lack of fuel for machinery and logistics.

Healthcare services face constraints, as hospitals depend on reliable electricity and fuel supplies.

International organizations and experts have warned that such measures amount to collective punishment, disproportionately affecting Cuban families and those who are amongst the most vulnerable.

This is not collateral damage—it is the predictable outcome of a policy designed to choke an entire country’s energy supply.

Economic suffocation

Beyond the humanitarian toll, the blockade is accelerating Cuba’s economic deterioration. Reduced fuel availability constrains industrial output, tourism recovery, agriculture, and internal trade. Inflationary pressures rise as transportation costs increase and supply chains falter.

In practical terms, energy scarcity becomes economic paralysis. Without fuel, there is no growth, no stability, and no meaningful path to recovery.

The “national security threat” narrative

The justification offered by Washington—that Cuba constitutes a threat to U.S. national security—does not withstand scrutiny. Even critics of the Cuban government acknowledge the asymmetry: a small Caribbean island with limited economic and military capacity hardly represents an existential danger to a global superpower.

United Nations experts have explicitly questioned this claim, noting that such characterization “lacks credibility” and appears designed to justify extraordinary coercive measures.

The invocation of emergency powers, therefore, raises a fundamental question: if the threat is not real, what is the true objective?

Pressure for political destabilization

The answer lies in the broader strategy. The energy blockade forms part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing political and economic change within Cuba. By targeting the country’s energy lifelines, the policy seeks to generate internal hardship on a scale that could trigger social unrest.

In other words, the suffering is not incidental—it is instrumental.

The expectation appears to be that prolonged shortages, blackouts, and economic strain will push the Cuban population to turn against its government. This logic echoes past policies that openly sought regime change through economic pressure.

But history has repeatedly shown that such approaches rarely produce the intended political outcomes. Instead, they deepen hardship, entrench divisions, and prolong crises.

A question of ethics and international law

Beyond politics, there is a broader ethical issue at stake. Measures that deliberately restrict access to fuel—knowing their impact on hospitals, food systems, and basic services—raise serious concerns under international law and humanitarian principles.

UN experts and international organizations have described the policy as an extreme form of unilateral economic coercion with extraterritorial effects and as a clear violation of all international laws.

When energy becomes a weapon, the line between economic policy and humanitarian harm becomes dangerously thin.

Conclusion

The U.S. energy blockade on Cuba is not simply a geopolitical maneuver. It is a policy with profound human consequences—one that affects millions of ordinary people in their daily lives.

Framed as a matter of national security, it functions in reality as a tool of economic strangulation. And justified as pressure for change, it risks producing only greater suffering.

If the goal is stability, development, and constructive engagement, then policies that deepen hardship and restrict essential resources move in precisely the opposite direction.

The question, ultimately, is not whether the blockade exerts pressure. It clearly does.

The question is who truly bears the cost.