EnGenDER provides EC$135,127 in supplies to 400 tri-tri fishers & vendors

Tri Tri Fishers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are receiving livelihood support as the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Enabling Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) Programme, with support from the Government of Canada and the United Kingdom, launched it’s Climate Smart Fisheries Project with an Equipment Handover Ceremony.

The Climate Smart Fisheries Project was a concept included in the Gender Responsive Sectoral Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan (SASAP) for the Agriculture sector, which was selected by the national mechanism for decision making as a priority activity for the country. Fishers are among the most vulnerable communities impacted by climate change and natural disasters such as hurricanes, increases in sargassum and volcanic eruptions impacting fish stocks, affecting the quality and quantity of their catch.

The EnGenDER Programme is working to help vulnerable populations such as fisherfolk become more resilient. EnGenDER is supporting the Tri Di fishing community by providing approximately EC$135,127 (US$50,000) in supplies such as freezers, raincoats, buckets, aprons, submersible lights, ice boxes and water boots to boost their fishing capacity, quality of catch and support the various stages of operation from harvesting to processing and storage. These efforts will help improve the value chain and improve livelihoods. The launch, hosted at the Chateaubelair Learning Resource Center on March 28, 2023, highlighted the importance of the economic contributions made by fishers and the need to ensure the Tri Tri fishing community is climate change resilient.

In her welcome remarks, Chief Fisheries Officer from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Mrs. Jenifer Cruickshank-Howard, noted that, “The eruption of the La Sputri,ere, volcano in 2021 affected the livelihood of this group of fishers and their families tremendously. Specially the females and the youth. The rivers where most of them fish, were dried up.” She underscored how this threatens food security, their livelihoods, economic development, and other environmental issues.

Also speaking at the launch, Environmental Resource Analyst, Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Ms. Nyasha Hamilton expressed her gratitude of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to the government and people of Canada and the United Kingdom for their support and cooperation as she looks forward to the continued support for the Tri Tri fishery sector.

She also explained how the Climate Smart Fisheries Project came out of the Sectoral Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan that was previously approved as this area was identified as a priority.

H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the OECS, Government of Canada stated, “In order to adapt to climate change, the fisheries community had to review their practices related to harvesting, processing, storing and even culinary preparation but it is also equally important to ensure these efforts are executed with a gender and inclusive focus.” She also highlighted that women fishers contribute significantly to household income and food security, yet fisheries remain a male dominated sector where women’s contributions are greatly devalued. She added “This project will certainly contribute to change this mindset and further the empowerment of women.”

Mr. Seon Samuel, Political and Projects Officer of the British High Commission in Kingstown stated, “The UK is pleased to support today’s training and presentation of fishing supplies such as freezers and iceboxes, as well as safety equipment for fishers, which will allow one of our vulnerable groups to ply their trade not only safely, but because of improved quality of the catch, there will be less waste and improved sales.”

Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing and Informal Settlement, Honorableaanc,91 , Brewster emphasized that the EnGenDER programme is helping to improve the lives of women throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He also noted, “Tri Tri, has played a significant role in the Saint Vincentian culture for many, many years. And for the most part, women have led this enterprise.” He also underscored that the community needs to be serious when talking about climate change and stated, “You’re having longer dry seasons, you’re having extended rainy seasons. Now, the Richmond River is not as big as it used to be. All that is as a result of climate change, and we have to make sure we asses where we are in all of our vulnerabilities and where we can target our projects or programmes to help with the issue of climate change.”

Limya Eltayeb, UNDP Resident Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean underscored the dual effort of the EnGenDER Programme as it tackles gender equality and equity and climate action and sustaining the environment. She stated, “That represents who we are at UNDP. Supporting those most vulnerable, supporting those that usually don’t have a voice but also supporting the planet and the environment.” EnGenDER Project Manager, Dr. Marium Alleyne added, “To elevate Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ fisheries sector, it is critical that gender-responsive, skills-based training and livelihoods programmes are implemented to promote and build the capacity of operators in these sectors, specifically that of youth and women. It is imperative that we continue to advocate for youth and women’s involvement in climate resilient fisheries as these efforts will ensure greater development of value chains, improved food security; and increased sustainable livelihoods and access to income for vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.”

Since 2020, the EnGenDER project has been implementing initiatives in nine Caribbean countries to integrate gender equality and human-rights based approaches to strengthen disaster risk management and build resilience to the effects of climate change. The Climate Smart Fisheries Project focusses on raising awareness of the effects of climate change on the fisheries sector through public service announcements, as well as enhancing and sustaining their livelihood with equipment to assist with effective harvesting and processing of Tri Ir1 fish and encouraging knowledge sharing via south-south cooperation with Dominica’s Tri To, women fishers.

As climate change effects are being seen more in the region, it is vital that developmental efforts continue to reinforce the need for regional resilience, building forward better build and bolstering livelihoods for traditionally vulnerable groups. UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, in partnership with governments and stakeholders, remains dedicated to the advancement of inclusive and sustainable development throughout the region. This intervention is part of the work of UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in its commitment to promoting economic diversification, job creation and resilience with the “Blue Economy for Green Islands” vision.