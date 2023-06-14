Enumerators for Census 2023 in St Vincent will take an oath of secrecy

As St. Vincent prepares to commence its housing and population census 2023, the statistical office reports that all census enumerators will take a secrecy oath prior to collecting data in the field.

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology’s Statistical Office is responsible for the coordination and execution of this activity.

Laverne Williams, chief statistician of the Statistical Office, stated on NBC radio that the oat should be taken by Thursday and that the Census and Statistics Act guarantees confidentiality.

She added that, upon returning to the office, enumerators must vouch for the veracity of the data they have recorded.

Williams stated that additional precautions have been taken to safeguard the information in the event that devices are lost in the field, as the information is now collected on electronic devices.

The undertaking will be initiated on March 16, 2023. Census Day has been scheduled for June 15, 2023, with the slogan “Census 2023.” They are counting both you and myself. The information will be beneficial to the entire nation.”

The last housing and population census was conducted in 2012.