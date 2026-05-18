Enville proceeds on leave amidst reshuffling of top brass

In a recent broadcast discussing national security, Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock detailed a series of administrative adjustments and promotions coming to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force high command.

A central point of his update was the operational reshuffling triggered by the current Police Commissioner Enville Williams proceeding on leave.

Leacock noted that a number of senior figures in the police high command are either resigning or currently on leave. Specifically, regarding the Commissioner, Leacock confirmed that the top official is currently on leave, and Deputy Frankie Joseph is serving as the acting Commissioner in his absence.

However, this arrangement is temporary, as the leadership structure will undergo further shifts when Joseph himself proceeds on leave shortly. To manage this cascading absence at the top, Leacock announced that an officer referred to as Trevor “Buju” Bailey will step up to act as Deputy Commissioner of Police once Joseph departs. Furthermore, Dwayne Bailey is being brought back as a Deputy to help specifically target operational challenges and “bad actors.”

The administrative ripple effects of senior officers taking leave extend into the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) ranks. Leacock explained that ACP Benjamin is also currently on leave.

Because Benjamin technically occupies his post until his leave officially expires, the government cannot immediately confirm new appointments for incoming commissioners. Consequently, newly promoted officers taking over those responsibilities will have to serve in acting capacities until Benjamin’s post is formally cleared.