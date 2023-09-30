In SVG, Enville Williams is appointed Acting Commissioner of Police

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Enville Williams has been named St Vincent’s (SVG) Acting Commissioner of Police. Williams will begin his duties on October 1.

Colin John, who was given early retirement, will be replaced by Williams.

Williams, who has thirty years of service, has played an important part in the nation’s security services.

He has worked in the Western, South Central, and Eastern divisions, as well as various outstations, throughout the years.

Williams was once in charge of security in the Grenadines, served in the Special Services Unit (SSU) and narcotics unit.

Williams, a Seventh-day Adventist, is the organization’s first member to hold the position of Acting Commissioner of Police.

The late Chiefton Noel, another Seventh-day Adventist, had earned the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police.