EPG continues CARICOM’s Good Office role in Haiti

The three former prime ministers appointed by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government to carry out the Community’s Good Office role in Haiti continue to do so as the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) and the interim Prime Minister are in place.

The Eminent Person Group (EPG), which consists of former Prime Ministers Dr. Kenny Anthony of Saint Lucia, Bruce Golding of Jamaica, and Perry Christie of The Bahamas, continues to engage with Haitian stakeholder groups to assess the current political climate in Haiti.

H.E. Edgard Leblanc Fils, President of the TPC, who attended the 47th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference in Grenada, said that the TPC is preparing to implement the transitional electoral system – a process that will enable Haiti to hold general elections by the end of 2025.

He said that the TPC has also started a nationwide constitutional review process to redefine the relationship between the State and the populace. These efforts were amid the challenging situation in Haiti marked by gun violence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other villages, Mr. Leblanc Fils said at the media conference at the conclusion of the Meeting.

“It is our aim to remove Haiti from this situation,” the President of the TPC stated, thanking CARICOM, Kenya, Benin Republic, Jamaica, and other partners for their cooperation in the Multi-national Security Support Mission, which is currently operating in Haiti.

In the Communiqué issued after the Meeting, CARICOM Heads of Government noted the arrival in Haiti of some 400 security personnel from Kenya in support of the Multi-national Security Support Mission authorised by the UN Security Council, as well as the shortfall in financing for the deployment of security support personnel from the CARICOM Member States.

The Heads of Government also expressed great concern for the dire humanitarian situation, exacerbated by acute food insecurity. They reiterated their commitment to support Haiti through its transition process and beyond, including through continued support of the EPG.

During this interaction with the media, Mr. Leblanc Fils conveyed his appreciation for the work of CARICOM and the EPG, which he said drove the negotiations and discussions between the government of former Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry, and the various Opposition groups. These negotiations culminated with a Haitian-owned formula for governance, following agreements reached in Kingston, Jamaica, on 11 March at the High-Level Engagement on Haiti.