Caribbean photo contest: capture paradise & win

Love the Caribbean Photo Contest 2025 Launches with More Than $1,000 in Cash Prizes

The Seas & Scenes: Love the Caribbean Photo Contest 2025 is now open for entries, inviting photographers of all skill levels to showcase the Caribbean’s vibrant culture, natural wonders, and seafaring spirit. In addition to celebrating stunning visuals, the contest aims to raise awareness of the environmental threats facing the Caribbean, from coral disease and marine debris to poorly planned development and climate change.

Hosted by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) in partnership with Caribbean Compass magazine, the contest is free to enter and offers more than $1,000 in cash prizes, with winning images featured across partner platforms.

Running from August 1–31, 2025, the contest invites photographers of all skill levels—whether professionals or smartphone users—to submit up to three original images that capture what they love most about the Caribbean. Even if you are not a photographer, everyone is invited to vote for their favorite photo and to engage through social media with the stories shared by the photographers on the contest website epicislands.org/photo-contest-2025.

Categories include:

Sailing & Yachting Adventures – capture the magic of life on the water: adventure, freedom, and connection with the sea.

– capture the magic of life on the water: adventure, freedom, and connection with the sea. Caribbean Nature & the People Who Love It – showcase the plants, animals, and landscapes or the daily harmony between people and nature, where wild beauty is not just a backdrop, but a way of life.

– showcase the plants, animals, and landscapes or the daily harmony between people and nature, where wild beauty is not just a backdrop, but a way of life. Audience Choice – decided by popular vote.

Winning entries will be chosen by a panel of judges from throughout the region, whose expertise includes photography, nature conservation, and a connection to the Caribbean. Winners will also be featured in Caribbean Compass and EPIC platforms, continuing a longstanding collaboration between the two organizations to celebrate the Caribbean’s unique heritage and a shared mission to inspire love for the region’s natural and cultural treasures while raising awareness of the urgent need to protect them.

“Photography is one of the most powerful tools we have to tell the story of why this region matters,” said Tabitha Stadler, Executive Director of EPIC. “Whether it’s a mangrove at sunrise or a quiet day at the beach, these images help us see—and remember—what’s at stake, and what’s still possible.”

The contest is made possible by presenting sponsor IGY Marinas, a longtime advocate for sustainable tourism and marine stewardship in the Caribbean.

“Sponsoring the EPIC Seas & Scenes Contest is a chance to invest in the future of our oceans and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. We are very proud to support a creative platform that celebrates the beauty of the Caribbean while raising awareness about the need to protect it,“ said Andy Caballero, Regional Manager Caribbean & Latin America at IGY Marinas.

Submissions open August 1 and close August 31, 2025. To enter, vote, or learn more, visit epicislands.org/photo-contest-2025.