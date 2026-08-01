EPIC launches 2nd annual Caribbean photo contest

Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) has officially opened entries for the Seas & Scenes: Love the Caribbean Photo Contest 2026, a month-long event celebrating the vibrant culture and natural beauty of the region. Running from August 1 through August 31, 2026, the contest is free to enter and open to photographers of all skill levels.

The competition, held in partnership with Caribbean Compass magazine, offers more than $3,000 USD in prizes with 12 distinct opportunities to win. Participants are invited to submit up to five original photographs across four categories:

Caribbean Life & Nature

Sailing, Yachting & Life on the Water

Environmental Impact & Stewardship

Audience Choice (where the public can vote up to five times daily)

This year’s contest features an expanded panel of judges with expertise spanning photography, journalism, conservation, and Caribbean culture. Beyond the competition, the initiative seeks to inspire a deeper appreciation for the Caribbean’s unique heritage and the vital importance of environmental protection.

“We wanted this to be a mission-driven contest that celebrates the beauty, diversity, and cultures of the Caribbean,” stated Tabitha Stadler, Executive Director of EPIC. She noted that the event helps in “knitting together a community of people who care about conserving these places for future generations”.

The 2026 edition looks to build on the momentum of its inaugural year, which saw over 300 entries from 31 Caribbean nations and territories. That first contest generated significant global engagement, receiving more than 2,800 audience votes.

The 2026 contest is supported by sponsors including DSL Yachting and IGY Marinas St. Maarten, along with a network of local businesses that have donated prizes to support the region’s conservation and cultural celebration.

Photographers interested in participating or community members wishing to vote for the Audience Choice award can visit the official contest page at epicislands.org/photo-contest-2026/. Submissions will be accepted until the close of the contest on August 31