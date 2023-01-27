Equal opportunity based on qualification, Not sexual orientation

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY MUST BE BASED ON QUALIFICATION, Not sexual orientation

There are groups of people on this planet whose lifestyle and ideology differs from that of ‘mainstream’ society, including morals, values and ethics, which all go hand in hand. A person with good ethics is invariably morally upright, … well, in most cases. In almost all instances, persons with good values get their guidance from the Bible and similar literature. The Good Book will be the reference for this article.

You are the manager of an IT firm hiring new talent for the R&D department with ads being posted. Among the applications there is an applicant who describes his/her sex as ‘neutral’, but whose qualifications and experience exceeds all other applicants. This is the first time that a ‘neutral’ gender person is seeking to join your work team. What would you do ?

Faced with this situation it would be best to bring all applicants together and give them a simple project to see how they would work as a team and during the process observe how they accomplish the task. That activity would determine those with leadership qualities and other useful traits, allowing management to attract the best team. No gender issues were looked at during the activity, just productivity and positive outcomes. Whom would you choose ?

This brings us to the question, what is meant by the gender; “Neutral’, what makes a person Neutral ? Among the definitions of the word ‘neutral’, it means that you are NOT going forward or backwards, in other words you are not going anywhere. God created Man and Woman. Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, or Eve and Evelyn, Gay or Gaylene. Humans were created Male and Female. That state of ‘neutrality’ should have been made evident by your anatomy, and that is what determines one’s sex, not mental confusion, feeling that you want to be a boy when you are a girl and vice versa.

Barring the mental confusion about one’s sexual identity, if that ‘neutral’ person has the qualification and ability to perform the tasks required for the profitability of the company and workers, then Yes, he/she/it/they should be given the opportunity for employment with a probationary period, just like the other applicants. Similarly, respect must be shown to all employees and gender issues must not be discussed on the job.

There is also a group of persons for whom the Almighty destroyed this world in the past and who will also have to be purged by fire this time. Cleansing sinful humanity by water was appropriate then, but water is so polluted now that washing might pollute it more, therefore it would take the elements that make up water, Oxygen and Hydrogen to burn out the wicked and immoral elements from this planet. The following describes why this would happen.

“For this cause God gave them up unto vile (morally bad) affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:

And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly (inappropriate behavior), and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet (deserving).” Romans 1: 26-27.

“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.” Ephesians 5:11-12.

The Christian believers’ comfort lies in the next verse from Matthew 13:30

“Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather you together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them, but gather the wheat into my barn”. Let the Basic Instruction Before Leaving Earth – BIBLE, speak for itself, judging both you and me.