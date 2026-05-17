ERAO SVG calls for reparations for LGBT Vincentians

On the 17th of May 2026, International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG Inc. (ERAO SVG), officially launched its National Call for Reparations for LGBT Vincentians at an “IDAHOBIT Lunch Reception” attended by LGBT persons and allies in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Today, the local reality for many LGBT persons in SVG remains very dark, especially for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged amongst us. Private adult consensual same-sex relations are criminalised with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment. These laws were shockingly upheld in a 2024 decision by then High Court Judge Justice Esco Henry in the consolidated cases of Javin Johnson and Sean McLeish v. The Attorney General of SVG et al. This consolidated case is currently under appeal at the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. However, to date, the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has yet to make a decision regarding this case. Additionally, in the 21st century, there are no laws that explicitly protect persons from discrimination on grounds such as sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression in important areas such as, but not limited to, employment, education, healthcare, housing, and the provision of goods and services.

Moreover, over the years, LGBT Vincentians have faced physical, verbal, and emotional abuse, family violence and rejection, dropped out of school, homelessness, unemployment, workplace harassment, bullying, and sexual violence, including rape and sexual harassment. They have suffered mistreatment from family, neighbors, coworkers, classmates, teachers, strangers, and even police officers. Due to the violence, harassment, and discrimination, many LGBT Vincentians have fled to seek safety in other countries, and more are planning to leave. These and more were highlighted in Human Rights Watch’s 2023 report, “They Can Harass us Because of the Laws: Violence and Discrimination Against LGBT persons in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Despite the great darkness, there is still light. Today, we wish to highlight that change is happening across the independent English-speaking Caribbean. A number of countries, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Belize, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Saint Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis, have moved to decriminalise or repeal laws prohibiting private adult consensual same-sex relations. Furthermore, some countries, such as Barbados and Saint Lucia, have enacted various forms of legislation to protect LGBT persons. SVG should join this historic and human rights-based shift.

Many countries, particularly Small Island Developing States (SIDS) similar to SVG, that have moved away from these colonial-era laws, have seen significant benefits as a result. These benefits include stronger economic resilience, increased tourism revenue, and greater international competitiveness. One major driver has been Pink Tourism, recognised globally as one of the fastest-growing and highest-spending tourism segments.

Additionally, countries that embrace inclusion are often more attractive to foreign direct investment, especially within the technology and finance sectors, where Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards increasingly influence investment decisions. Companies today are actively seeking jurisdictions that reflect internationally recognised standards of diversity, equity, and social inclusion.

Talent retention is also an important factor to consider. Skilled professionals are far less likely to migrate to more inclusive countries if they feel respected, protected, and valued at home. By fostering a more inclusive society, our country can considerably reduce the loss of domestic talent, preserve investments made in education and training, and retain the skilled talent we have invested generations in developing.

In light of the above, on this IDAHOBIT, ERAO SVG officially launches its National Call for Reparations for LGBT Vincentians from the State of SVG. Reparations can take many forms. Today, we specifically call upon the State of SVG to: