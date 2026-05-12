ERAO SVG, UNAIDS empower over 50 professionals with essential skillset

ERAO SVG and UNAIDS conduct writing, project management training in SVG

Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG Inc. (ERAO SVG) and UNAIDS Caribbean were pleased to host a successful two-day proposal writing and project management training in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Saturday the 9th and Sunday the 10th of May 2026 at UWI Global Campus.

Across the two days, in total this training was attended by over 50 persons from civil society organizations, the public sector, and the private sector. The training was conducted by Jaevion Nelson, an experienced grant writer who is the Community Support Advisor at UNAIDS Caribbean based in Jamaica.

Reflecting on the training, Jeshua Bardoo, President of ERAO SVG stated, “In 2025, we conducted Proposal Writing and Project Management Training with UNAIDS Caribbean. Last year, these trainings were so well attended and received that we decided to do them twice! Apart from our human rights initiatives, we continue to host various capacity building events. It’s important to develop and build the capacity of Vincentians so that we can have the relevant knowledge and skills to create impact and change within our society. Proposal Writing and Project Management are important skills that I believe anyone who is a part of an NGO, working in government, or even those who run private business, need to learn. These skills can help us raise the necessary funds that we need in these difficult financial times and/or help us to better implement projects.”

ERAO SVG thanks Outright International and UNAIDS Caribbean for their generous financial and/or in-kind support.

ERAO SVG is an intersectional human rights organisation dedicated to promoting equality and non-discrimination in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It has four main thematic areas: women’s rights, children’s rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, and disability rights.