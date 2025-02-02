Erla Released: ‘Not a drop of evidence’, says Lawyer

Erla, Best ordered released after sniper guns questioning

Trinidad Top Cop ordered released pending further probe

After more than 50 hours in custody and an active criminal investigation, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher emerged from St Clair Police Station on February 1 to resume her duties as police chief.

After being freed at 5.50 pm, Harewood-Christopher followed her lawyer’s advise not to remark. She appeared emotionally exhausted and shed tears.

Her primary counsel, Pamela Elder, SC, questioned the police team examining whether Harewood-Christopher imported two Strategic Services Agency sniper rifles outside the station on Serpentine Road. Stoically, Harewood-Christopher accompanied Elder.

Elder said Harewood-Christopher face “unrelenting interrogation” as a cautioned suspect.

This is outrageous. It’s absurd since the CoP was cautioned rather than questioned by authorities. We should all know that an officer issues a caution to someone he suspects of committing a crime.”

She attended the interview and saw “not one drop of evidence” against Harewood-Christopher and unfair questioning.

Elder called the questioner “very junior” and refused to identify “and other persons” who had illegally obtained the firearms despite informing Harewood-Christopher there was evidence.

So my burning question is, who is the senior officer who ordered the CoP’s arrest on material that did not establish suspicion?

If there was proof, her client would have been charged, not questioned, therefore she enquired why the arrest was made. She wondered if Harewood-Christopher was supposed to be humiliated.

Elder complimented the CoP for remaining calm and the Director of Public Prosecutions for ordering the CoP’s publication.

She warned, “As her attorney, I would advise her that the matter not rest here.”

Elder said Harewood-Christopher will return to work when they discussed their future steps, but she was going home to sleep on her own pillow.

I wish to reassure the nation to trust their CoP. She is strong.” With security, Harewood-Christopher left the station in her official SUV.

She was released after investigators led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin met with DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, for almost four hours at his office at the Winsure Building, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, to discuss the evidence in a high-stakes investigation into the SSA’s purchase and delivery of two lethal military-grade sniper rifle.