‘Erupt’ by Skinny & Fireman ignites the internet

Soca Hit “Erupt”

When legends unite, history unfolds. This time it’s St Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous and Fireman.

The soca hit “Erupt” is causing a stir on the internet. Since its release two days ago, the song has already racked up over 120,000 views.

Music producers and DJs believe that, while it’s early in the game, the song is expected to dominate the carnival season, soca monarch, and road march.

St Vincent Times will predict now that the song will take road march 2025. It is yet too early to speculate on Soca Monarch.

In other carnival-related news, Angie Maya has won the North Leeward Soca Monarch.