Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper and Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle, ERUPT, won the 2025 Soca Monarch title.

The event set Victoria Park on fire Saturday, where thousands of people were in attendance.

Utamu “Bongo Prime” Rose won the 2025 Ragga Soca Monarch; second place was taken by Claydon “Dymez” Roache & Elrico “Dapixel” Hunte, while Tyrique “Dfusion” Thomas with “Mission.” took third position.

Angelique “Angie Maya” Garraway placed fourth with “No Owner.”