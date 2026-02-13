Cuban Envoy in SVG Decries Intensified US Embargo

The Agency for Public Information of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (API News) conducted an interview with the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to this country, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry , in which the diplomat gave an extensive update on the current situation of the island, the escalation of US against Cuba and other issues.

The Cuban ambassador denounced the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba, and explained how the tightening of this policy has had a direct impact on the national economy and the daily life of the Cuban people. In particular, he referred to the difficulties in fuel availability, a situation that has caused setbacks in key sectors such as transport, electricity generation and production of goods and services.

The diplomat reported that these limitations are not due to a lack of internal will or capacity, but to illegal external restrictions, stemming from Washington’s unilateral sanctions, which prevent Cuba from purchasing fuel, which has created an emergency situation in the country.

On the other hand, Rodríguez Etcheverry gave details about the current state of bilateral relations between Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which he described as historical, solid and based on friendship, cooperation and mutual respect. He stressed the importance of cooperative links in areas such as health, engineering and human resource training, as well as the continued support of the people and the Vincentian government to Cuba in regional and international arenas.