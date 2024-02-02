SVG, Get Ready to Ride with eScoot!

Invest SVG Investment Facilitation Manager Mrs. Shanna Browne-Jacobs and Marketing Officer Ms. Angenella Young visited one of SVG’s newest investments in the country eScoot. The team consists of Mr. Curtis Zephyrine, Ms. Tiffany Morris, Mr. Andez Bascombe, and Mr. Darren Deosaran gave some insight into eScoot.

In a city where each corner hides a new adventure waiting to be discovered, eScoot emerges as the harbinger of excitement and convenience. eScoot is not just a scooter service; it’s a ticket to explore Kingstown like never before.

eScoot is not your average scooter rental service; it’s an invitation to embark on thrilling journeys and unforgettable experiences. With a fleet of 100 well-maintained and eco-friendly scooters, they are committed to providing you with a hassle-free, exhilarating ride through the heart of Kingstown.

eScoot is bringing their dedication to delivering more than just a mode of transportation. They proudly introduce their Adventure Packages, specially curated to add an extra dash of excitement to your ride. Whether you’re a solo explorer, a couple seeking a romantic escapade, or a group of friends craving an adrenaline rush, eScoot will have the perfect adventure package for you.

eScoot is all about making your journey seamless. Their user-friendly app allows you to easily locate and rent a scooter, making it the most convenient way to explore Kingstown. eScoot’s electric scooters are not only fun to ride but also environmentally responsible. Your safety is their top priority. The scooters undergo regular maintenance, and safety gear is provided to ensure a secure and worry-free adventure.

Join the eScoot Revolution, whether you’re a tourist seeking an authentic adventure or a local looking to rediscover your city, eScoot will be there to make every ride an unforgettable journey.

Get ready, Kingstown – the thrill of eScoot is coming to a street near you! Let the adventures begin!

Source : INVEST SVG