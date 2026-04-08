ESFN mentors young women to lead in male-dominated fields

he EcoShores Sustainable Futures Network (ESFN) participated in the Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) Career Day on April 1st, 2026, engaging students in conversations about project management and the importance of exploring new avenues and interests. The session encouraged students to see themselves embracing their range of skills and passions as they shape their futures. The interactive visit carried special meaning, with some members of the ESFN team being alumnae of the Antigua Girls’ High School. Their return to AGHS underscored the value of mentorship and the inspiration that comes from seeing former students contribute to national, regional, and international development. Many students wore career-based uniforms ranging from healthcare to construction and business, showcasing their interests and ready with questions.

ESFN reminded students that career paths are not fixed in stone and that there are avenues available to explore careers in the Blue, Green, and Orange economies. These sectors can open opportunities that provide financial stability and professional growth that support nation-building and industry development. The discussion emphasized resilience, curiosity, and the confidence to pursue both professional goals and personal passions while considering personality traits and stress management. Scenario demonstrations provided students a first-hand look at common career pitfalls and challenges that they can avoid. Additional emphasis was placed on accepting rejection and pivoting to adapt to unexpected circumstances due to natural disasters and other climate change-related shifts.

The ESFN team spoke directly to the experience of women and young girls pursuing careers in fields that are often male-dominated. Portfolio Manager, Britney McDonald shared her journey in infrastructure development, technology, finance, and international relations among her areas of expertise. This encouraged students to see themselves as capable leaders in social and technical disciplines while embracing creativity and community engagement.

During the session, a student posed the question, “How do you stay motivated in a career that seems challenging to pursue?” The team responded by encouraging the students to identify what inspires them, and to first begin with understanding what motivates them to pursue this career path. One recommendation focused on joining professional associations and building communities of professionals, as networking will lead to unexpected and rewarding opportunities.

Other students questioned how to navigate business and what lessons can be shared on regrets and successes. Each question demonstrated the thoughtfulness towards career selection and the guidance needed for our next generation. Highlighting its Explorer and Expeditioner programmes, ESFN shared apprenticeships and internships as trials for career exploration, which offer young people the chance to gain practical insights and discover where their passions align.

“It was rewarding to speak with the students on career considerations and that networking with continued education can open doors across different fields,” said ESFN’s Portfolio Manager, Britney McDonald. “We want them to see that careers evolve in many directions and to be empowered to pursue diverse interests while staying true to their ambitions. It was especially meaningful to remind young women and girls that they belong in every space, including those where they may not always see themselves represented.”

As part of the session, students took part in an interactive activity on money management designed to encourage financial literacy through ESFN’s Financial Literacy Programme. The programme, launched in September 2025, equips young people with practical skills for budgeting, planning, saving, and building financial independence. The activity reinforced that career development extends beyond professional expertise, highlighting the importance of cultivating confidence in managing personal resources wisely to endure career and life fluctuations.

Through this engagement, ESFN continues to strengthen its commitment to building equity for women and girls, youth empowerment, and education, ensuring that the next generation is equipped with the tools, confidence, and vision to lead in diverse areas of life.