ESFN’s swim program champions ocean literacy

EcoShores Sustainable Futures Network Celebrates Midterm Success of Community Swim Program

The EcoShores Sustainable Futures Network (ESFN) is celebrating the midterm success of its Community Swim Program, an initiative designed to empower young adults through ocean literacy, water safety, and community engagement.

Now well underway, the program has seen enthusiastic participation from adults ages 18–35 who are eager to strengthen their swimming skills and deepen their connection with the ocean. For many, the journey has been a learning curve, but an inspiring one.

“Swimming is excellent for recreation and wellness, and it’s a necessary survival skill,” said Britney McDonald, ESFN Portfolio Manager. “As islanders, learning to swim can be life-saving. We want participants to feel empowered to explore the blue economy, experience the natural beauty of Antigua and Barbuda, and understand what we are protecting in our marine ecosystems. The only way to truly dive in is through swimming. You can’t take the next steps or engage in marine activities without it.”

The Caribbean’s recent experiences with Hurricane Melissa, which impacted Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Cuba, have once again highlighted the importance of disaster preparedness and ocean awareness. Swimming education strengthens both individual and community resilience key pillars of ESFN’s mission. We appreciate our partnership with the Antigua Aquatic Storm Swim Club to assist participants on a weekly basis.

As Antigua and Barbuda celebrates its Independence, ESFN reflects on the deeper cultural significance of swimming. “We acknowledge the history and trauma of the transatlantic slave trade,” McDonald added. “For many, the ocean is a place connected to loss and fear. Through swimming, we reconnect with our heritage, our ancestors, and the sea that sustains our creativity, resilience, and culture.”

ESFN is especially proud that the program is inclusive, opening opportunities for women and girls to participate in marine-related activities and leadership which are fields that have traditionally been male-dominated.

The Community Swim Program forms part of ESFN’s Community Empowerment Program, supporting the organization’s pillars:

Environment and Climate Resilience

Equity: Technology and Innovation

Empowerment of Community

Expression: Media and Storytelling

Economy & Diversification

Participants recently joined in the International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025 activities, contributing to marine conservation efforts while building their swim confidence and awareness developed through their swim training.